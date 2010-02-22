TV Ratings: Another Olympics-fueled Sunday domination for NBC

Fast National ratings for Sunday, February 21, 2010.

A motley assortment of Winter Olympics events from Vancouver helped carry NBC to an easy Sunday night ratings win, getting no real competition from FOX’s Animation Domination, nor from CBS or ABC’s regular offerings.

In its third airing, “Undercover Boss” slipped slightly, but still comfortably beat a new “Desperate Housewives” on ABC.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.7 rating for the night. CBS was second in the key demographic with a 2.9 rating, with ABC’s 2.7 rating and the 2.4 rating for FOX coming close behind.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 22.42 million viewers to go with a 12.8 rating/20 share. CBS was a distant second with a 6.5/10, beating the 5.2/8 for ABC. FOX trailed with a 3.0/5.

In the 7 p.m. hour, the Olympics gave NBC a 10.6/17, with a 4.7 demo rating. CBS was second with a 7.1/12 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” easily beat the 2.1/3 for two episodes of “‘Til Death” on FOX.

The Olympics improved to a 14.0/21 for NBC in the 8 p.m. hour, with a 6.3 demo rating. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” was second with a 5.2/8, topping ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” FOX’s new “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” finished fourth with a 3.4/5, but tied with “The Amazing Race” for second in the demo.

In a competitive 9 p.m. race, NBC stayed on top with a 14.0/20 for the Olympics, along with a 6.1 demo rating. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” did a 7.9/12 for second, with a 4.8 demo, losing nearly 1.8 million viewers from last week, but only slipping 0.3 ratings points in the key demo. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” had a 6.8/10 for third. FOX trailed with a “Family Guy” repeat and a new “American Dad.”

NBC closed in first with a 12.6/21 and a 5.5 demo rating for the Olympics in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Cold Case” took second overall with a 5.6/9. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” was third overall, but posted a 2.5 demo rating to edge CBS out for second in the key demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.