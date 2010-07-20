TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ dominates Monday for ABC

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 19, 2010.

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” continued its summer rise, dominating two primetime hours and carrying the network to easy ratings wins in most key measures on Monday night.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.8 rating, far ahead of the 1.8 rating for second place CBS. NBC and FOX tied for third in the key demographic with a 1.4 rating, topping the 0.4 rating for The CW.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 8.466 million viewers to go with a 5.5 rating/9 share. CBS’ 4.0/7 was second, with NBC’s 3.0/5 and the 2.8/5 for FOX close behind. The CW’s 0.6/1 trailed.

In the 8 p.m. hour, “The Bachelorette” delivered a 6.2/11 and a 3.0 demo rating for ABC. FOX’s “Lie to Me” was a distant second with a 3.4/6, also finishing second in the demo. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were second with a 3.2/5, nipping a repeat of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC. The CW’s repeat of “90210” had a 0.7/1 for fifth.

“The Bachelorette” improved to a 6.8/11 and a 3.6 demo rating for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” were a sold second with a 5.1/8 for the hour. NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” had a 2.6/4 for third, beating the 2.2/3 for a new “The Good Guys” on FOX. The CW’s repeat of “Gossip Girl” was fifth.

CBS’ “CSI: Miami” had a 3.7/6 in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “True Beauty” had a 3.6/6, but averaged more viewers than CBS’ repeat and also won the hour with a 1.9 demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was a close third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.