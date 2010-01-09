TV Ratings: CBS, NBC leave ‘Dollhouse’ in the Friday dust

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 8, 2009.

CBS’ regular procedurals returned with new episodes and won a Friday night battle with NBC’s “Dateline.”

Meanwhile, even with a better-than-usual lead-in, “Dollhouse” got only a minor bounce on FOX.

Among adults 18-49, CBS won the night with a 2.1 rating, edging NBC’s 1.7 rating and the 1.6 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.1 rating and the 0.6 rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.08 million viewers to go with a 5.6 rating/9 share. NBC was a close second with a 5.2/9. ABC’s 3.5/6 and the FOX’s 2.3/4 followed. The CW’s 0.9/2 trailed.

CBS started the night in first with a 5.5/9 for “Ghost Whisperer,” which also won the hour in the key demo with a 2.2 rating. NBC’s “”Dateline” was a close second with a 5.1/9. FOX’s “Bones” repeat did a 3.0/5, nipping the 2.8/5 for ABC’s “Supernanny.” The CW’s “Smallville” was fifth.

NBC moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 6.8/11 for “Dateline,” which also won the hour with a 2.2 demo rating.” NBC’s “Medium” was second with a 5.4/9. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was third with a 2.4/4. FOX’s “Dollhouse,” despite the relatively high lead-in, “Dollhouse” fell to a 1.5/3 with 2.38 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating. The CW’s “Smallville” was fifth.

CBS moved back into first at 10 p.m. with a 5.8/10 for “Numb3rs.” ABC’s “20/20” was second overall, but won the demo with a 2.3 rating. NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show” was third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.