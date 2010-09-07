TV Ratings: CBS repeats edge out ABC reality on slow Labor Day night

09.07.10 8 years ago

ABC was the only broadcast network with an all-original lineup on a slow Labor Day evening, yet the best “The Bachelor Pad”/”Dating in the Dark” combo could do was tie CBS’ repeats in the 18-49 demographic, and finish well behind it in total viewers.

For the night, CBS finished with a 1.7/5 rating/share in the demo and 6.1 million total viewers. ABC also did a 1.7/5 in the demo and 4.8 million viewers overall. NBC was third with a 1.3/3 and 5 million viewers, Fox did a 1.0/3 with 3.3 million and the CW was an afterthought with 709,000 viewers and a 0.3/1.

“Bachelor Pad” won the 8 o’clock hour with a 2.0/6  in the demo and 5.8 million viewers. A “How I Met Your Mother” repeat and CBS’ fall preview special combined for a 1.4/4 and 4.8 million, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat got a 1.2/3 and 4.7 million, a “House” rerun on FOX got 1.0/3 and 3.2 million, and a “90210” repeat did a 0.3/1 and 794,000 viewers for the CW.

At 9, “Two and a Half Men” and “Big Bang Theory” repeats won the hour, with a combined 2.2/5 and 7.7 million viewers. “Bachelor Pad” did a 2.0/5 and 5.5 million, “America’s Got Talent” did a 1.2/3 and 4.8 million, a “Lie to Me” repeat did a 1.0/2 and 3.4 million for FOX, and a “Gossip Girl” repeat did 0.3/1 and 623,000 viewers.

CBS’ “CSI: Miami” repeat and “Dateline NBC” finished in a dead heat at 10 with a 1.5/4 in the demo, with the 5.9 million “CSI” viewers just eding the 5.5 million “Dateline” viewers. “Dating in the Dark” was third with a 1.2/3 and 3.1 million.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

