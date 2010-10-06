‘Twilight’ author confirms Renesmee casting for ‘Breaking Dawn’

“Twilight” author Stephenie Meyer took to Facebook on Wednesday night to celebrate — and to officially announce the addition of Mackenzie Foy to the “Twilight: Breaking Dawn” cast.
The nine-year-old actress will be playing Renesmee Cullen, who is Bella and Edward’s half-human/half-vampire daughter in the “Twilight” finale.
The news has been circulating unofficially for a week, but Meyer wanted to reach out to fans directly after reaching a milestone on the social network: more than 15 million people have now signed on as fans of the franchise on Facebook.
“Congratulations to the Twilight Facebook Fan Page! 15 million fans! You guys never cease to amaze me. In other news… Very excited about our new Renesmee, Mackenzie Foy. She’s an amazing young actress and I’m excited to work with her. I hope everyone had an enjoyable summer!” posted Meyer.
Actors Christian Camargo, Mia Maestro, Casey LaBow, MyAnna Buring and Maggie Grace also joined the production last week. Foy is among the last casting announcements so that shooting may proceed.
The young Foy has appeared briefly on TV shows like “FlashForward.”
The first “Breaking Dawn” movie is scheduled for release on Nov. 18, 2011, with the second due a year later.
What do you think of Foy’s casting? Does she look like a love-child of Robert Pattinson’s Edward and Kristen Stewart’s Bella?
That girl is simply adorable
she’sco cute but who will renesmee when she is older >:|
I tottlay agree with you she is pretty!
I think that was a big mistake to cast Mackenzie when they had Kayla D which was a much better match . Sorry
I think Mackenzie looks EXACTLY like a child that would belong to Edward and Bella. She is Beautiful. The perfect pick! The other little girl would have needed too much changed on her, to make her look like Renesmee. Mackenzie Foy is PERFECT! She is the perfect blend of what their child should look like. Can’t wait for BREAKING DAWN, esp now.
i agree that it was a mistake she isnt really that pretty though her for head is HUGE unlike bellas or edwards that thing is like a canvas!
I think that she looks alomst exactly like Bella and a little mix of Edward.
I dont think her head is big. MEAN!
I think she looks like a pretty good match! she’s certainly a very beautiful little girl, good GOD she’s gonna be a knock-out when she gets older! also, she looks a little like miranda cosgrove
Does anybody else think she looks like a young Chris Colfer?
So if they have cast this part why was my daughter asked to re-audition for the part just last week? I think this is misinformation.
Christine i agree ur daughterwould have been better for the part..
Don’t get me wrong, she is adorable. But isn’t she a bit old for the part?
I should so play renemee when she is 11! I can sing dance and act (well) i play loads of instrument and people are always saying i look like balla and edward from twilight!
Ummm just because you claim you can sing, dance, act “well”, and play “loads” of instruments doesn’t mean you should. Maybe you should think about actually doing some professional acting first….
she’s so cute but who will play renesmee when she is older >:|
NO ONE! have you read the books? reneesme only ages so much
I think she is a cute kid but it seem that all of you are forgetting that there is a measure of ACTING the is involved in someone playing a role in a movie. You guys are all going soley off her looks. And to the jerk that commented about her head size, SHE IS A 9 YEAR OLD GIRL. Are you freaking kidding me? Chances are you have a head complex, back off, psycho.
she looks cute but I wonder if she is too old for the role
I think she looks perfect for the part.. But i just hope that they make another film after breaking dawn part 2. I’ve heard of the film ‘Midnight sun’ Which Has been taking into consideration (Twilight from Edward Cullen’s point of view,) But i’d prefere a new film with both bella and edward carrying on from breaking dawn. Fingers crossed.