‘Twilight: Eclipse’ soundtrack gets a June 8 release date

The soundtrack to the “Twilight: Eclipse” film will be released on June 8, according to Amazon.

Atlantic/Chop Shop has confirmed the date, though a rep did not indicate what artists have and will make the cut.

Muse has been the oft-repeated rumored artist to be included, considering the band contributed track to the first two “Twilight” films. However, Muse drummer Dominic Howard told Dose early last month that, while the band was prepping a “love song” for the release, it was ultimately dropped.

“It”s the people in the movie business — completely outside of the writers and the creative types, the non-creative types I suppose — are the people who are quite hard to deal with in Hollywood, so it didn”t work out,” Howard said. The British space-rock outfit will hold on to the untitled track for a future release.

Adam Lambert threw his hat in the ring late last year as he released “For Your Entertainment,” saying his song “Suburban Decay” would fit perfectly into the vampire flick. No word yet what the “Twilight” music folks think of the submission.

Director David Slade is helming this effort, the third movie in the “Twilight” series, and Alexandra Patsavas is back as music supervisor; their favorite acts may be the next to hop on the soundtrack series, so somebody tap into their iPods, already.

The last two “Twilight” soundtracks — the first film and sequel “New Moon” — both went multi-platinum.

“Twilight Saga: Eclipse” is due in theaters June 30.