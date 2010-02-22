U2 taps Lenny Kravitz, Interpol, The Fray as openers on 2010 360 Tour

#Lenny Kravitz #U2
02.22.10 8 years ago

As musically diverse they are, Lenny Kravitz, The Fray and Interpol have all been tapped as alternating openers for U2 on that band’s forthcoming 360 Tour this summer.

Lenny Kravitz has finished recording a new set, his newest since 2008’s “This Is a Love Revolution.” The as-yet-untitled effort is expected to be released this year. He was recently seen in the film “Precious” as a nurse.

As previously reported, The Fray has been in the studio for five months workin on its third full-length.

Frontman Isaac Slade told HitFix’s Melinda Newman, “We really want to bring in somebody and kind of do a collaboration, but we want to get a little bit farther down the road first so it feels like we can go pretty strong left or right with this third record and kind of stay where we are or get way more commercial, which we don”t want, or go super indie and lose a broad swath of our mainstream fans, so we”re kind of at a weird junction.”

Interpol told the BBC last year that they hope to have a new album out early this year; the Capitol-signed group is among one of our most anticipated artists with new albums this year.

U2 announced last fall that it was reprising its stage-in-a-round 360 Tour in 2010, and there are a few more than a dozen North American tour dates listed on the Irish band’s website. There are three dates where no opener has been listed yet.

TOPICS#Lenny Kravitz#U2
TAGSinterpolLENNY KRAVITZthe frayU2u2 2010u2 2010 tourU2 360 Touru2 north american touru2 touru2 tour announcementu2 tour opener

