Watch: Leona Lewisâ€™s new video for â€˜I Got Youâ€™

02.15.10 8 years ago

Things haven”t gone quite as planned for Leona Lewis with “Echo,” her follow up to her platinum plus debut “Spirit.” The album has only sold 175,000 in its first three months of release. Additionally, “I See You,” her end-title song from “Avatar,” is about the only thing from the movie that didn”t score an Oscar nod.

But despite her own personal setbacks, she”s got your back. That”s the message in “I Got You,” her brand new video for her current melodramatic, sweet single. Although it would appear she”s here for you from a distance.

As various beautiful people go through various states of breakdown-from what, we”re not sure– Lewis assures us from the safety of her gorgeous penthouse suite, that she”s “got you… a place to crash, no need to ask, I got you.”

No one here has a standard breakdown on their standard issue sofa; they”re either in the middle of the desert or in a pool, in their bathroom, a stairwell or on the side of the road. But don”t worry, Lewis is coming.
 

Around The Web

TAGSAVATAREchoI Got YouI See YouLEONA LEWISNew Videospirit

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP