WIN! The Beatles headed to a stocking near you

We thought last year was a big deal when the Beatles released digitally remastered versions of all their albums. But this year isn’t shaping up to be too shabby, either.

The Fab Four reached a deal (finally) to allow iTunes to sell their music digitally, of course, with special pricing for songs, albums and boxed sets.

But of course, there are going to be loved ones** this holiday shopping season that will want the physical product in their hands — in other words, the goods from the Beatles on CD and in the actual boxed set.

That’s where we come in.

Immaculate Noise and HitFix are giving away a copy of “The Red Collection,” “The Blue Collection” and, well, one Collectible Taxi. Read on each below:

The Red and Blue Collections – Released October 19th, both albums have been digitally remastered. Both 2CD digipacks include expanded booklets with newly written essays by Bill Flanagan and rare photos. Check out the tracklist for “Red” here and for “Blue” here The Beatles Single Sleeve Die Cast Collectible Taxi – There are four toy car models which each represent one of four singles – “A Hard Day’s Night”, “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “For You Blue” and “Yesterday.” Each package contains the limited edition single sleeve die-case collectible taxi, an XL T Shirt and a wall plaque featuring the artwork from the 7″ single. Each box is valued at $50.

Here’s how to win:

Become part of our social network by “Liking” HitFix’s Fan Page . “Like” this story while you are there (or you can “Like” it at the top of this page).

Then, email info@hitfix.com with the subject line “Beatles Giveaway.”

Entries must be received by 10 a.m. PST on Black Friday (Nov. 26).

We will pick two winners — one for each show — from a random pool of entries. You must be 21+ to enter and be a resident of the United States. We will notify winners via email.

** i.e. you.