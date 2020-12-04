Most Christmas songs are about the joy of the season, snow, spending time with family, and other jolly things of that sort. 100 Gecs, who are fresh off a collaboration with 3OH!3, have made a Christmas song, and of course, they didn’t do things the traditional way. Their new tune is called “Sympathy 4 The Grinch,” and like the famous green character, they too have a bone to pick with the holiday season.

Throughout the ska- and punk-influenced song, the duo tell a story about being scorned by Santa Claus. The song begins by setting the scene: “Wanted some speakers, Xbox, and t-shirts / I’ve been good like every single day / Looked under my tree, my box was empty / Santa made an enemy that day (what the f*ck?) / Done being jolly, time to be naughty / Think it’s time we settle up the score / Fill up the wishlist, let’s cause some mischief / Grab my keys, I’m headin’ out the door.”

From there, the story continues with 100 Gecs breaking into Santa’s house to steal his magic bag and make a getaway. It’s both exactly what one would expect from a 100 Gecs Christmas song and something that we couldn’t have seen coming.

Listen to “Sympathy 4 The Grinch” above.