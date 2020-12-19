While adults are clearly having a hard time with the pandemic, quarantine, unemployment, and general ennui, it’s the children that many people are worried about. Being isolated from hanging out with their friends — and for many kids, staying home from school and unable to socialize — has been a major concern during 2020’s chaos. Luckily, the boldness of youth has stuck around with one 12-year-old aspiring DJ, who took matters into his own hands when it came to throwing a rave at school. Cael Bell, an English pre-teen apparently used Snapchat to invite all the boys in his grade to a bathroom dance party that went on for about a half hour before school authorities shut it down.

His mother, Louise Bell, posted on Facebook about the incident and has not been concerned about punishing her son at all, but in fact appears to be quite tickled by the whole thing. After inviting “all the boys from year 8” at St. Antony’s Catholic College in Manchester, UK to the party, he reportedly also had refreshments on hand.

“Just had a call from Caels school,” she wrote. “He had organised a rave in the boys toilets at dinner time invited all the boys from year 8 so he has now had his speaker and lights confiscated. Am I wrong for finding this funny. Well he’s home, I’ve asked him about it he never lets me down this boy…… He advertised on snap chat a week ago and posted date time etc. They handed round Cadbury’s twirls and lucozade. It lasted 30 mins before getting shut down. I might ask to see the video footage sounds good. I haven’t managed to get my hands on the actual footage just yet but hold Tight people I will. I’ve posted a few old Videos of Cael DJing in his room for now to give you all a idea of what he gets up 2.”

Along with the story, his mother also posted some videos of the sets Cael gets up to at his room at home, and they’re not bad! Check out his mom’s full post below: