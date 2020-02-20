The 1975’s Matty Healy Once Performed On Stage With Green Day As A Kid

The 1975 are fresh off the release of their wild new video for “The Birthday Party,” and Matty Healy recently spoke about it with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. They talked about more than just the new visual, though, as Healy also revealed that when he was a kid, he once performed on stage with Green Day.

During their chat, Lowe made a brief mention of Billie Joe Armstrong, which prompted Healy to say, “I was in a band with him for ten minutes. […] I played with Green Day once as a kid. I was like 13 and they did that thing where they get kids up on stage. I was at the front, and then I got up and played bass with them. That was at my first thing. And then I met them years later and told them the whole story, and they weren’t remotely interested.”

Also during the conversation, Healy spoke about seeing Taylor Swift at the NME Awards and opting not to pitch her a collaboration, saying, “I went over to her. I was like, Taylor we need to make the record. No, I didn’t. She said hello to every single person. Obviously it’s Taylor Swift so everyone was saying hello. She was just stood behind me. I mean, I haven’t seen Taylor in years so […] it unfortunately wasn’t the time for me to pitch my post-rock Joni Mitchell project.”

Watch Healy tell the story here.

