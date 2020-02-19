The 1975’s ‘The Birthday Party’ Is A Relaxed Meditation On House Party Minutiae

The 1975’s forthcoming album, Notes On A Conditional Form, so far appears to be a promising follow-up to their critically-acclaimed 2018 record, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. They’ve already released a number of singles, like “Me And You Together Song,” and a world tour in support of the record. Now, the group has hyped up the album even more with a new single, “The Birthday Party.” The song has a breezy tempo, and sees Matty Healy singing about being at a house party.

There is also a new video for the song, and Healy spoke with Zane Lowe about it, saying, “It’s one of the things I’m most proud of.” He also added, “It’s a visual kind of feast and I think it’s very funny.”

In a previous interview with Dazed, Healy also said of the track, “There’s a song called ‘The Birthday Party’ that’s just about the interesting social minutiae of house parties. I was gonna do a song that was like, ‘What it was like to be at a house party at 20, 25, and 29’. But then I realized I don’t need to do it, I just need to do what it’s like now, because my career has been what it’s been like to be at a house party at 20, 25, and 29.”

The song comes after the band teased a “Digital Detox” website called mindshower.ai, which features a pastel background and a countdown that pointed to the song and video release. Healy has been busy lately, as he recently committed to only participating in events that promote gender equality, a big promise from one of the most coveted bands for lineups.

Watch the “The Birthday Party” video above, and check out The 1975’s upcoming tour dates here.

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 04/24 via Dirty Hit/Polydor Records.