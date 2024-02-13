AC/DC announced that they are heading out on a new European tour starting this May, making it their first time doing shows in eight years. Oh, and they have another surprise in store: Chris Chaney, Jane’s Addiction’s former bassist, has replaced Cliff Williams on their touring lineup, according to Consequence.
Williams previously retired during the band’s last run in 2016. While AC/DC did return to do a one-off show at the Power Trip Festival last year, this will be a full dive of a performing comeback.
For those looking to attend, tickets go on sale this Friday, February 16 at varied times. More information about the tour and individual shows can be found on AC/DC’s website.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of AC/DC’s upcoming European tour dates.
AC/DC 2024 Tour Dates
05/17 — Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins Arena
05/21 — Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins Arena
05/25 — Reggio Emilia, IT @ RCF Arena
05/29 — Seville, ES @ La Cartuja Stadium
06/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena
06/09 — Munich, DE @ Olympic Stadium
06/12 — Munich, DE @ Olympic Stadium
06/16 — Dresden, DE @ Messe
06/23 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
06/26 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
06/29 — Zurich, CH @ Letzigrund Stadium
07/03 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/07 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/13 — Hockenheim, DE @ Ring
07/17 — Stuttgart, DE @ Wasen
07/21 — Bratislava, SK @ Old Airport
07/27 — Nuremberg, DE @ Zeppelinfeld
07/31 — Hannover, DE @ Messe
08/09 — Dessel, BE @ Festivalpark Stenehei
08/13 — Paris, FR @ Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
08/17 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
