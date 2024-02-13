AC/DC announced that they are heading out on a new European tour starting this May, making it their first time doing shows in eight years. Oh, and they have another surprise in store: Chris Chaney, Jane’s Addiction’s former bassist, has replaced Cliff Williams on their touring lineup, according to Consequence.

Williams previously retired during the band’s last run in 2016. While AC/DC did return to do a one-off show at the Power Trip Festival last year, this will be a full dive of a performing comeback.

For those looking to attend, tickets go on sale this Friday, February 16 at varied times. More information about the tour and individual shows can be found on AC/DC’s website.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of AC/DC’s upcoming European tour dates.