Adrianne Lenker is gearing up to release her new solo album. Today (January 17), the Big Thief vocalist announced Bright Future, which is set to arrive this spring. Ahead of the album’s release, Lenker has shared a new single, “Sadness As A Gift.”
On “Sadness As A Gift,” Lenker seeks to find peace amid a period of emotional turmoil
“Leaning on the windowsill / You could write me someday, and I think you will / We could see the sadness as a gift and still / Feel too heavy to hold,” she sings.
Bright Future was recorded with contributions by Nick Hakim, Mat Davidson, and Josefin Runsteen, with production by Philip Weinrobe. Lenker began recording the album in the fall of 2022, with her collaborators, not having any intention to make a full-length album.
“I had no idea what the outcome would be,” said Lenker in a statement. The result? “It was magical.” In addition to the album announcement, Lenker revealed a set of US tour dates, which will kick off in June. The Spotify pre-sale begins this Thursday (January 18) at 10 a.m. ET and general on-sale beginning Friday (January 19) at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets here.
You can listen to “Sadness As A Gift” above and see the Bright Future cover art and tracklist, as well as Lenker’s tour dates, below.
Adrianne Lenker’s Bright Future album cover art
Adrianne Lenker’s Bright Future tracklist
1. “Real House”
2. “Sadness As A Gift”
3. “Fool”
4. “No Machine”
5. “Free Treasure”
6. “Vampire Empire”
7. “Evol”
8. “Candleflame”
9. “Already Lost”
10. “Cell Phone Says”
11. “Donut Seam”
12. “Ruined”
Adrianne Lenker’s 2024 tour dates
06/09 — Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre %
06/10 — Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre %
06/12 — Albuquerque, NM @ KiMO Theatre %
06/13 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre %
06/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel =
06/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel +
06/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater =
06/20 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall =
06/21 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall +
06/22 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre +
06/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot =
06/26 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom =
06/28 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre =
06/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre =
11/11 — Northampton, MA @ Academy Of Music Theatre ^
11/12 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre ^
11/13 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre ^
11/15 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ^
11/16 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^
11/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^
11/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^
11/22 — Durham, NC @ TBA ^
11/23 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
11/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
11/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
* with Ellie O’Neill
+ with Nick Hakim
= with Twain
% with Steve Fisher
^ with Suzanne Vallie
Bright Future is out 3/22 via 4AD. Find more information here.