Adrianne Lenker is gearing up to release her new solo album. Today (January 17), the Big Thief vocalist announced Bright Future, which is set to arrive this spring. Ahead of the album’s release, Lenker has shared a new single, “Sadness As A Gift.”

On “Sadness As A Gift,” Lenker seeks to find peace amid a period of emotional turmoil

“Leaning on the windowsill / You could write me someday, and I think you will / We could see the sadness as a gift and still / Feel too heavy to hold,” she sings.

Bright Future was recorded with contributions by Nick Hakim, Mat Davidson, and Josefin Runsteen, with production by Philip Weinrobe. Lenker began recording the album in the fall of 2022, with her collaborators, not having any intention to make a full-length album.

“I had no idea what the outcome would be,” said Lenker in a statement. The result? “It was magical.” In addition to the album announcement, Lenker revealed a set of US tour dates, which will kick off in June. The Spotify pre-sale begins this Thursday (January 18) at 10 a.m. ET and general on-sale beginning Friday (January 19) at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets here.

You can listen to “Sadness As A Gift” above and see the Bright Future cover art and tracklist, as well as Lenker’s tour dates, below.