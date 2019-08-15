Alex Cameron’s ‘Far From Born Again’ Advocates For The Independent Sex Worker

Australian singer-songwriter Alex Cameron‘s new record Miami Memory is due out September 13. We’ve already heard the album’s first single, “Divorce,” and Cameron is building hype with another fantastic song off the record.

“Far From Born Again” is an empathetic, deeply human anthem. In the song, Cameron details the day-to-day experience of sex workers, shedding light on a career that is unfortunately still stigmatized in culture. The song has political aims — educate people on the work these folks do, and advocate for laws protecting them. “The song was a moment for me to clearly express my stance on the job and the people that do it,” Cameron said of the song in a press release. “I support sex workers, I know many of them, I believe that educating the public on its very existence is extremely important.”

The video for “Far From Born Again,” directed by Ashley Connor, spotlights sex workers alongside Cameron. In a neon-lit bar, Cameron dances alongside the women. The six-minute video features several breaks in music where the women just speak to the camera by themselves, detailing the day-to-day of their work and how much business savvy it takes to be your own accountant, advertiser, and advocate.

Miami Memory is out September 13 via Secretly Canadian. Watch the video for “Far From Born Again” above.