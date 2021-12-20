Around this time last year, a photo started surfacing on social media of Alice Cooper serving food to underprivileged kids. There’s just something about seeing the tough-on-the-surface Godfather of Shock Rock in the most kind-spirited light that inspires people to hopefully pay it forward and do the same. It’s for this reason that the image is going viral once again.

On this first tweet from user @robertsix02 alone, over 8,000 Retweets and upwards of 56,000 likes at press time on this tweet shows how powerful the image is. And in fact, it’s not from this year. For the past 19 years, Cooper has held the annual “Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding Fundraiser” where through his Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, they help provide “FREE music, dance, arts and vocational training programs for teens 12-20 local kids.” But the photo has been widespread online in recent days, even comparing him to public figures who are uhhh…far less giving.

In addition to throwing a Christmas Party for teens in the program, Cooper plays a benefit concert with members of his touring band and other notable performers. The 2021 event included Kiss’s Ace Frehley, Ed Roland of Collective Soul, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, and more. Cooper is actually a devoted Christian and giving back to the community is part of a yearly tradition for the star. We are truly not worthy of this kind and gentle heavy metal soul.