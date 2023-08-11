Through her music, Allison Russell set out to purify the world one monstrosity at a time. In short, that’s the ethos of her upcoming album, The Returner, which is set to be released this September. On her previously shared single from the project, “Stay Right Here,” Russell paid tribute to the disco divas that paved the way for her music journey toward unity backed by an irresistible dance-centered production.
In her new record, “Snakelife,” enchanted with mixed of indie folk and alternative, Russell toward that empowering energy inward. As she sings, “I used to dream but now I write / I weave my words like spindles, right / To weave the words for every child / It’s safe in love / It’s safe in love / It’s safe in love / And Black is beautiful and good,” Russell is declaring that, above all else, self-love is the ultimate healer in a world designed to leave emotional scars.
For the accompanying visual, director Seck hones in on that actualization as Russell leads a pack of Black women through the weeds of the forest ending in a newly formed badass sisterhood. Watch the video for “Snakelife” above.
In addition to the new video, Russell also announced the dates for her upcoming The Returner Tour kicking off in the fall, all of which can be found below.
10/13/2023 — Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
10/19/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/20/2023 — Decatur, AL @ Princess Theatre
10/21/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
10/25/2023 — Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live
10/28/2023 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic
10/29/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Music Theater
11/01/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
11/04/2023 — Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater
11/05/2023 — Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts
11/07/2023 — Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
11/09/2023 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/10/2023 — Bremerton, WA @ Admiral Theatre
11/11/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
11/13/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
11/15/2023 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/16/2023 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/17/2023 — Aspen, CO @ Roaring Fork Sessions
11/29/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
11/30/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
12/02/2023 — Katonah, NY @ Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
12/03/2023 — Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall Hartford
12/07/2023 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
12/08/2023 — Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music
12/09/2023 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
01/11/2024 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
01/13/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Theater
01/14/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
01/16/2024 — Grand Rapids, MI @ St. Cecilia Music Center
The Returner is out 9/8 via Fantasy Records. Find more information here.