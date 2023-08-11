Through her music, Allison Russell set out to purify the world one monstrosity at a time. In short, that’s the ethos of her upcoming album, The Returner, which is set to be released this September. On her previously shared single from the project, “Stay Right Here,” Russell paid tribute to the disco divas that paved the way for her music journey toward unity backed by an irresistible dance-centered production.

In her new record, “Snakelife,” enchanted with mixed of indie folk and alternative, Russell toward that empowering energy inward. As she sings, “I used to dream but now I write / I weave my words like spindles, right / To weave the words for every child / It’s safe in love / It’s safe in love / It’s safe in love / And Black is beautiful and good,” Russell is declaring that, above all else, self-love is the ultimate healer in a world designed to leave emotional scars.

For the accompanying visual, director Seck hones in on that actualization as Russell leads a pack of Black women through the weeds of the forest ending in a newly formed badass sisterhood. Watch the video for “Snakelife” above.

In addition to the new video, Russell also announced the dates for her upcoming The Returner Tour kicking off in the fall, all of which can be found below.

10/13/2023 — Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

10/19/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/20/2023 — Decatur, AL @ Princess Theatre

10/21/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

10/25/2023 — Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

10/28/2023 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic

10/29/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Music Theater

11/01/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

11/04/2023 — Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater

11/05/2023 — Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts

11/07/2023 — Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts

11/09/2023 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/10/2023 — Bremerton, WA @ Admiral Theatre

11/11/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

11/13/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

11/15/2023 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/16/2023 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/17/2023 — Aspen, CO @ Roaring Fork Sessions

11/29/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11/30/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/02/2023 — Katonah, NY @ Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts

12/03/2023 — Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall Hartford

12/07/2023 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

12/08/2023 — Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

12/09/2023 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

01/11/2024 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

01/13/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Theater

01/14/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

01/16/2024 — Grand Rapids, MI @ St. Cecilia Music Center

The Returner is out 9/8 via Fantasy Records. Find more information here.