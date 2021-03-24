It’s been years since The Antlers released a new album, and now listeners don’t have to wait much longer for their next one, as Green To Gold is set for release this week. Fans who don’t mind leaving the confines of their streaming platform of choice, however, can actually listen to the full album right now, as the band has premiered it early in full via a film on their website.

Though our album’s not out til Friday, we’ve got something special to share in the meantime, which will let you hear the entirety of G2G a few days early (i.e., right now!) We proudly present the feature-length dance film of Green to Gold. Watch here: https://t.co/whxW62Kq1d pic.twitter.com/R7yibr70S7 — The Antlers (@theantlers) March 24, 2021

The band wrote of the film, “So humbled to work with such ridiculously talented people on this project— directors Derrick Belcham & Emily Terndrup, and featured performers Bobbi-Jene Smith, Dea & Or Schraiber. They’ve created a deeply moving story here, one that parallels that of the album, but told in their own language of movement and light. I can think of no better way to reveal Green to Gold than through their vision.”

Peter Silberman previously said of the album, “I set out to make Sunday morning music. […] Most of the songs on Green To Gold are culled from conversations with my friends and my partner. It’s less ambiguous about who’s speaking and who’s listening. I think the shift in tone is the result of getting older. It doesn’t make sense for me to try to tap into the same energy that I did ten or fifteen years ago, because I continue to grow as a person, as I’m sure our audience does too. Green To Gold is about this idea of gradual change. People changing over time, struggling to accept change in those they love, and struggling to change themselves. And yet despite all our difficulty with this, nature somehow makes it look easy.”

Green To Gold is out 3/26 on Anti-. Pre-order it here.