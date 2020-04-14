The last time the world heard from Arcade Fire was with 2017’s Everything Now. Over the weekend, though, Win Butler shared a handwritten letter, in which he revealed he and the band have been writing and recording new material.

In his note — which was spread across multiple posts, one for each sheet of paper — Butler says “the writing has intensified” during the pandemic:

“Regine and I have been writing for the last couple of years, and the band was a few months into recording new material when COVID-19 hit…We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called Age of Anxiety written a year ago for Christ’s sake – ha ha ). Needless to say, the writing has intensified, and the work is flowing out… It is challenging as ever, and with just as much purpose.”

He went on to say, however, that their next album won’t be out any time soon, and that he doesn’t see himself performing any livestream concerts either:

“For my part, I’m pouring my heart, soul and all of my precious time into the music and recording. (Not closing the door on doing some online performances, but it feels like many artists have that covered;) But talk to me in August when we are all climbing the walls…consider that a song request Radiohead) When you listen to the music that’s coming (…eventually…not soon…if you don’t have patience by now, you definitely aren’t reading this), you will know what we were working on under quarantine. ”

Read Butler’s letter below.