Arctic Monkeys dropped their new album, The Car, today. With its release, the alt-rock band also announced they’ll be hosting a livestream on YouTube of their NYC show at Kings Theatre that took place last month.

The “intimate” show notably had a no-cell-phone policy, as they played previously-unreleased tracks from the album, including the live debut of “There Better Be A Mirrorball,” and a handful of their career-spanning hits like “Arabella” and “Crying Lightning.” The livestream will run 45 minutes on YouTube, starting at 8 pm ET on October 23.

“The records we’re making now are definitely different now to the ones we probably thought we would be making when we started out – actually, we didn’t think we’d be even making records anymore,” lead singer Alex Turner told NME. “20 years ago, I didn’t envision ourselves going beyond… Well, the fact we gave ourselves the name ‘Arctic Monkeys’ alludes to the extent of ambitions we had. Clearly hardly any.”

In support of The Car, Arctic Monkeys are scheduled to continue touring, with dates in South America next month. From there, they will kick off a lengthy 2023 world tour across Australia, Europe, and North America. A complete list of tour dates is available here.

The Car is out now via Domino. Buy/stream it here.