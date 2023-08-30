Who Is The Opener On Arctic Monkeys’ ‘The Car Tour?’

Arctic Monkeys are not an act to miss. The UK band’s shows are unpredictable, and the setlist for this tour contains indie-rock classics like “Do I Wanna Know?,” “505,” “Crying Lightning,” and more. Of course, it’s also packed with tracks from their latest record, 2022’s The Car, being as it’s called The Car Tour.

As the group continues taking stages all over North America, they’re bringing a very special guest as their opener: Dublin’s post-punk group Fontaines DC. They released an album last year as well, titled Skinty Fia, the follow-up to 2020’s A Hero’s Death.

About playing for American audience, Fontaines DC frontman Grian Chatten told Uproxx about what surprises him. “I’m really surprised about how much they connect with our songs which are based on stories of life in Dublin,” he said. “To me, there’s a specificity to our lyrics that I didn’t think would translate as well as it has. And that’s been amazing to see. We played a show in Salt Lake City and I really had no idea what to expect from an audience there, with my preconceptions about what people who lived in Salt Lake City were going to be like. But it kicked off. That was amazing.”