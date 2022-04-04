At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Arlo Parks garnered two nominations: One for Best New Artist and the other in the Best Alternative Music Album category for her stunning debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams. Now, Parks will take her Mercury Music Prize-winning album on tour once again through North America, and this time, in much larger venues than her modestly-sized sold out tour from 2021.

Currently on tour with Clairo, Parks’ new dates will begin with two support slots for Florence + The Machine in Canada in September. The U.S. slate begins at Philadelphia’s Franklin Hall on September 6th and will see her hit rooms like New York City’s Webster Hall, Washington DC’s 9:30 Club, San Francisco’s The Warfield, and Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre.

The Arlo Parks Tour artist presale begins on Tuesday, 04/05 at 10am local venue time. Register to receive the password here. Check out the full tour dates below.

09/02 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell++

09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage++

09/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/08 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/12 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

09/14 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/16 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

09/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

09/23 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/26 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/04 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/10 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

++ = with Florence + The Machine