At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Arlo Parks garnered two nominations: One for Best New Artist and the other in the Best Alternative Music Album category for her stunning debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams. Now, Parks will take her Mercury Music Prize-winning album on tour once again through North America, and this time, in much larger venues than her modestly-sized sold out tour from 2021.
Currently on tour with Clairo, Parks’ new dates will begin with two support slots for Florence + The Machine in Canada in September. The U.S. slate begins at Philadelphia’s Franklin Hall on September 6th and will see her hit rooms like New York City’s Webster Hall, Washington DC’s 9:30 Club, San Francisco’s The Warfield, and Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre.
The Arlo Parks Tour artist presale begins on Tuesday, 04/05 at 10am local venue time. Register to receive the password here. Check out the full tour dates below.
09/02 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell++
09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage++
09/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/08 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/12 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
09/14 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/16 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
09/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
09/23 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
09/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
09/26 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/04 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/10 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
++ = with Florence + The Machine