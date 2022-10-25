Life came at Bailey Zappe quickly. At the start of the 2022 NFL season, the New England Patriots rookie was the third-string quarterback behind starter Mac Jones and backup Brian Hoyer. However, Jones got hurt, then Hoyer quickly succumbed to injury himself, putting Zappe in the spotlight.

He stepped up, too, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in a 27–24 loss against the Green Bay Packers during Week 4. He then started the next two games and won them both before Jones returned to the starting lineup for yesterday’s (October 24) Monday Night Football contest against the Chicago Bears. In that match-up, Zappe actually replaced Jones and threw a touchdown pass on his first drive. Things soured from there, though, as Zappe threw two interceptions and the Pats picked up an L.

Zappe did get himself a win, though, when it comes to viral moments: At one point during the game broadcast, Zappe was seen mouthing along to Fountains Of Wayne’s classic 2003 hit “Stacy’s Mom” as it played over the stadium’s PA speakers. The clip is good, clean fun that was embraced by fans from across the NFL. Now, Zappe (who had just turned 4 when the song was released, in case you wanted to feel old today), has addressed the endearing moment.

In an interview with Boston-based radio station WEEI, Zappe explained, “To be honest with you, I don’t even know how I know that song.”

Bailey Zappe just confirmed on WEEI that he was mouthing the words to Stacy’s Mom in this clip. “To be honest with you, I don’t even know how I know that song.” pic.twitter.com/gmFle4XDm6 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 25, 2022

Fountains Of Wayne caught wind of this, by the way, sharing a video of the moment on Twitter and writing simply, “Oh g*ddammit.”