Beabadoobee’s upcoming album, Fake It Flowers, is one of the most anticipated debut albums (and most anticipated albums overall) of the fall. She had kept the hype train going ahead of the album’s October release with a string of singles, and now she’s back with another. Today, Beabadoobee has dropped a video for “How Was Your Day?,” a softer track than the rockers that preceded it.

Beabadoobee says of the track and accompanying visual:

“‘How Was Your Day?’ is a track that explores all the relationships I neglected when I was away from home. I wanted to emphasize the rawness of the lyrics with the song sonically which is why I recorded it on a four-track with all the little mistakes and vocal wobbles included. I wanted the music video to feel nostalgic to me, to include all the people I cared about, it took me back to the time I first started making music.”

Furthermore, press materials note the song was recorded on a four-track cassette recorder in Beabadoobee’s boyfriend’s garden while her studio was closed around the beginning of the pandemic, and the video is made up of footage of Beabadoobee and her loved ones from the past few months.

Watch the “How Was Your Day?” video above.

Fake It Flowers is out 10/16 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.