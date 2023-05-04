Here Are The BeachLife Festival Set Times For 2023

BeachLife Festival generated anticipated in January by identifying its 2023 headliners as The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and The Black Crowes and John Fogerty.

As of Wednesday, May 3, we also know each act’s set time.

The 2023 BeachLife Festival is happening this weekend, May 5 to 7, at Redondo Beach in Southern California. Gates will open at noon local time on Friday, May 5, and at 11 a.m. local time for Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7. The festival will feature four stages: Hightide, Lowtide, Speakeasy, and Riptide.

The Black Keys’ headlining Friday set is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. local time, and they will be preceded by the likes of Modest Mouse (7:35 to 8:50 p.m.), BabyJake (7:35 to 8:35 p.m.), Pixies (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.), Tegan And Sara (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.), and several more.

Saturday’s headliner is Stefani, and she will also perform from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The day’s other acts include Sublime With Rome (7:20 to 8:50 p.m.), Band Of Horses (6:15 to 7:15 p.m.), The Lagoons (7:20 to 8:20 p.m.), Aly & AJ (3:10 to 4:10 p.m.), Sugar Ray (2 to 3:10 p.m.), and more.

Bringing it home on Sunday will be The Black Crowes from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Before them, Fogerty will take the Lowtide stage from 5:55 to 7:20 p.m. Other Sunday performances include Noah Cyrus (2:30 to 3:30 p.m.), The Head And The Heart (3:30 to 4:30 p.m.), and Mavis Staples (1:30 to 2:30 p.m.).

See the full lineup and schedule below, and find all additional information here.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.