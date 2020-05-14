Death Cab For Cutie leader Ben Gibbard has made himself one of the predominant musical voices of the quarantine era thanks to his daily livestream performances (which have since become a weekly affair). On one of those broadcasts, he debuted a new song called “Life In Quarantine,” a tune that is of course about the times we’re living through.

Fans are used to seeing Gibbard perform from his home, but he did it in a slightly different way last night, as he took to his home studio and performed the aforementioned single on The Late Show. Gibbard’s acoustic rendition was gentle and lovely as he delivered poetic lines like, “The sidewalks are empty, the bars and cafes too / The streetlights only changing ’cause they ain’t got nothing better to do,” and, “The airports and train stations are full of desperate people / But no one is going anywhere soon.”

When Gibbard originally performed the song, he said, “I know this is a really f*cked up and scary time for everybody, including myself. And I know that we’re all trying to figure out what we can do to make it better, or what we can do to alleviate the suffering of someone else.”

Watch Gibbard perform “Life In Quarantine” above.

