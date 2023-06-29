Benee teamed up with Mallrat for “Do It Again,” the official song of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which will be hosted across Australia and New Zealand, Mallrat and Benee’s homelands, respectively, from July 20 to August 20.

“Do It Again” arrived on Wednesday, June 28, alongside a colorful lyric video that appropriately begins with green letters floating above an animated soccer field (or football field, depending on who you ask).

The empowered, pulsating anthem is a guaranteed summer earworm even outside of its World Cup placement, as Benee sets the self-assured tone with the infectious hook, “Do it, don’t quit / No stress, don’t miss / Don’t overthink and do it again.” Mallrat delivers anecdotal texture to make the song even more compelling, reminiscing on “a dream when I was younger” that felt “more like a hunger” and basking in the reward of seeing it through.

FIFA provided context upon its release:

“‘Do It Again’ will also become a lasting reminder of a milestone in the history of women’s sport, as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is on track to become the most attended standalone women’s sports event ever. “With over 1.1 million tickets already sold for the ninth edition of the tournament, fans from over 150 different countries will be descending on Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, making the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 a global celebration of women’s football.”

Benee also issued a statement (as relayed by Stereogum), saying, “Being a small part of this incredible celebration of women’s sport is an absolute dream come true for me. As a keen young football player, I just couldn’t have imagined this! I’ve loved the experience of writing a song which I hope reflects my excitement at having the world’s biggest women’s sports event held on my home turf, and I can’t wait to perform ‘Do It Again’ live with Mallrat at the opening ceremony.”

The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 20 at Eden Park.

Listen to “Do It Again” above.