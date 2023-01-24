All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got new music from Mac DeMarco, Boygenius, Wednesday, Andy Shauf, and more. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Wednesday — “Chosen To Deserve” At the end of last year, Asheville, NC-based band Wednesday hinted at a new record with the explosive “Bull Believer.” With the release of this new single “Chosen To Deserve,” they announced Rat Saw God, their follow-up to 2021’s colossal Twin Plagues. “Chosen To Deserve” digs into their twangy side, balancing Americana nostalgia with indie rock triumph. Boygenius — “$20” Few things are as highly anticipated as a Boygenius reunion, but it’s finally happening. The supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus announced their debut The Record and unveiled three singles. The standout track so far is the cathartic whirlwind “$20,” which culminates into a powerful outro that bursts with gut-wrenching screams.

Fall Out Boy — “Love From The Other Side” Fall Out Boy’s last album was 2018’s Mania, a divisive departure from their typical sound. “Love From The Other Side,” the lead single from their just-announced album So Much (For) Stardust, is a return to their roots — rough-edged, theatrical rock: “Sending my love from the other side of the apocalypse,” bandleader Patrick Stump sings. Andy Shauf — “Telephone” Indie singer-songwriter Andy Shauf hates talking on the phone, so he wrote a ballad imagining the opposite. “I wish you’d call me on the telephone,” he sings, “I want to hear your voice / Reaching late into the night.” It’s a free-floating, delicate serenade that fits perfectly amongst the recently released singles from his forthcoming album Norm, which is sure to be an enchanting listen.

Mac DeMarco — Five Easy Hot Dogs Though Mac DeMarco has an entrancing voice, the indie icon focused on instrumentation for Five Easy Hot Dogs, his new album. At a little over 30 minutes, he creates sparkling, immersive sonic landscapes that sprawl comfortably over the listener like a fuzzy blanket. Tanukichan, Enumclaw — “Thin Air” “Thin Air” is a dreamy new song from Tanukichan, that encapsulates the hazy, atmospheric aura of their music. Enumclaw are the perfect addition, adding a layer of effortless coolness with deadpan vocals against soaring guitars. The track comes from Tanukichan’s forthcoming record Gizmo.

Squirrel Flower — “Your Love” “Your love is a disaster / Your love is a diamond,” Ella Williams opens her new song “Your Love” singing. Her music has always captured this balance of pain and enchantment, especially with her colossal last album Planet (i). “Your Love” hits hard in only a little over four minutes, bursting with desire: “Take me dancing / Touch my skin and hold me / Anything / Anything to feel close again.” The National — “Tropic Morning News” The National have been doing a lot of teasing — from postcards to fans in the mail to a digital preview of a new album. Finally, the LP was announced. It’s called First Two Pages of Frankenstein and “Tropic Morning News” is a compelling taste, sputtering with a catchy beat but still brooding, containing a dark, seething energy under the surface.

Miya Folick — “Get Out Of My House” “Get Out Of My House” is an anthem for not putting up with sh*t anymore. Miya Folick finds clarity and isn’t afraid to shout it from the rooftops: “Thought I needed your glow / Needed you to be home / But I’m better alone,” she sings excitedly. There’s not a trace of sadness — just enthusiasm for the future. Arlo Parks — “Weightless” My Soft Machine by Arlo Parks was just announced, and “Weightless” is a stunning preview of the record. The song shimmers with a sparkling, atmospheric sound and her silky vocals only strengthen its trance. “Cardamom and jade as your eyes streamed / On the night you showed your volcanic side / And I’m afraid to need validation,” she sings earnestly.