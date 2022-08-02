All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Florist — Florist After teasing their 19-track self-titled album with a handful of singles, Florist’s ambitious full-length project is finally here. Though the tracklist is lengthy, nearly half its songs are instrumentals composed of found audio clips like a chorus of crickets at night and calming rain accompanied by an acoustic guitar. Over all, Florist is an honest look at love, life, and friendship accompanied by vocalist Emily Sprague’s gentle and comforting lyrics, proving the folk rock genre is alive and well. Wild Pink — “ILYSM” After releasing A Billion Little Lights, which was one of our favorite albums of last year, Wild Pink is back — and they want you to know they love you very much. The new track “ILYSM” arrives on an the upcoming eponymous album. Underscored by a driving riff, the six-minute track glides through tender verses that lay out a vision of a moon-kissed night. “This song, like a few others on this record, takes place where I live and the field next to it,” vocalist John Ross said in a statement. “A full moon will light up all the rooms here in a way I’ve never really seen and I feel like this song wrote itself a little bit.”

Turnover — “Myself In The Way” feat. Brendan Yates Have you ever gotten the band Turnover confused with the band Turnstile? Well, the two groups are now adding to that confusion with “Myself In The Way,” a Turnover song which features Turnstile vocalist Brendan Yates. The single is the title track off Turnover’s fifth full-length album and is a propulsive, disco-tinged track imploring you to get up and move. “It’s about letting love lead the way despite your fears, about not letting your doubts, your ego, your self get in the way of it,” said Turnover vocalist Austin Getz. US Girls — “So Typically Now” U.S. Girls’ Meg Remy’s music is a masterclass on danceable songwriting that carries a cutting social commentary. And seeing as there’s a lot that’s been going on in the world lately, it only makes sense that U.S. Girls are returning with new music. Their latest track “So Typically Now” is a synth-heavy tune that takes aim at money-hungry real estate developers who are directly contributing to the housing crisis in many cities across the country. Djo — “Gloom” Djo, the musical project fronted by Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, is back with another jam. Contrary to its title, “Gloom,” the new song is anything but gloomy. Featuring a cheery refrain and a groovy synth, the song is accurately described in press materials “Talking Heads-inspired” thanks to some hard-rocking, shout-y verses.

Palm — “Feathers” Philly-based band Palm have returned with “Feathers,” marking the first single in four years for the math rockers. The song displays what Palm does best: combining off-kilter samples that on their own would stand as jarring, but together can be pieced into an unhinged yet melodic track. “Feathers” stands as the lead single to the upcoming project Nicks And Grazes, meaning has even more free-spirited music on the way. Alex G — “Cross The Sea” Alex G has been trying something new with his upcoming album God Save The Animals. And seeing as it’s his ninth studio album, it makes sense that Alex G is taking things in a new direction. His latest track, “Cross The Sea,” shows off his experimental side, opening with washed-out, auto-tuned vocals before the song picks up with a snappy, acoustic guitar-driven beat.

Khruangbin — “Savanne” feat. Vieux Farka Touré After collaborating with Texas crooner Leon Bridgers, psych rock trio Khruangbin are gearing up for another joint project. Honoring the Grammy-winning Malian guitarist Ali Farka Touré, Khruangbin team up with Touré’s son, Vieux Farka Touré, for the album Ali. Offering a taste of the upcoming project, the group shares “Savanne,” a hypnotic and guitar-driven jam that samples Touré’s vocals. Whitney — “Twirl” After kicking off a new era of music ahead of their third studio album Spark, Whitney expanded their catalog with the ultra-lush track “Twirl.” Contrasting their previously released groove-driven single “Real Love,” “Twirl” takes things in a slower direction, creating gently crashing melodies over emotive piano chords.