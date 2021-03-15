All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Selena Gomez’ debut Spanish-language project and Doja Cat radically transforming a recent single. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Doja Cat — “Streets (Disclosure Remix)” Doja Cat has a TikTok-boosted hit on her hands with “Streets,” which prompted her to release the album track as a single last week. Days later, she recruited Disclosure to remix the song, turning it into a more upbeat and percussive affair than the TikTok kids Silhouette Challenge’d to. Selena Gomez — Revelación Gomez indicated recently that she’s considering leaving music over not being taken seriously; Cardi B doesn’t think Gomez should be so quick to drop the mic and offered an alternative to retirement. If Gomez does decide to stop singing, though, it will be after dropping her latest project last week, her Spanish-language EP Revelación.

Giveon — “All To Me” Giveon has been on fire lately. 2020 yielded a pair of new projects from the Long Beach singer, and last Friday brought about another pair of releases. In addition to a video for Take Time standout “Heartbreak Anniversary,” he dropped a new track, the yearning “All To Me.” Perfume Genius — Immediately Remixes Perfume Genius had quite the album on his hands last year with Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, and now he is continuing to ride that wave into 2021. He’s doing so with Immediately Remixes, a remix album that offers everything from touch-ups to radical transformations courtesy of people like Jim-E Stack, A. G. Cook, and Danny L Harle.

Chika — Once Upon A Time <a href=" ” target=”_blank”>Chika earned major acclaim for her 2020 EP Industry Games, and exactly a year later, she released another one, Once Upon A Time. Chika shines on the fairy tale-themed EP, which includes a lone guest spot from BJ The Chicago Kid. Matt Berninger — Serpentine Prison (Deluxe Edition) Berninger previously told Uproxx that his solo album Serpentine Prison began with a series of covers before he shifted his focus to original songs. Now, some of those covers have surfaced on a new deluxe edition of the album and they include songs by the Velvet Underground, Bettye Swan, Morphine, and Eddie Floyd.

Dominic Fike — “The Kiss Of Venus” (Paul McCartney cover) After dropping McCartney III last year, Paul McCartney announced McCartney III Imagined, on which he recruited a handful of artists to provide covers, remixes, or other sorts of reimaginings of the album’s songs. He introduced the collection with a Dominic Fike rendition of “The Kiss Of Venus,” which takes the song from acoustic to R&B. D Smoke — Spotify Singles Before D Smoke learned the fate of his Grammy nominations this past weekend, he dropped a pair of new recordings via the Spotify Singles series. One was “Sade” — an ode to the titular singer and music’s healing power overall — and the other was “Gaspar Yanga Remix” — a rework of his Snoop Dogg-featuring original.