Khalid Remixes Singer-Songwriter Watts’ Mellow 2018 Single, ‘Feels’

It’s been a while since Khalid’s last album, Free Spirit, but he’s kept busy in the interim, popping up on collaborations with Kane Brown and Swae Lee (“Be Like That“), Alicia Keys (“So Done“), Victoria Monet (“Experience“), and Justin Bieber (on “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar from the upcoming Bieber album Justice). He lends his latest vocal assist to singer-songwriter Watts, remixing Watts’ 2018 single “Feels” and releasing a trippy, 3D-contrast visualizer to bring new life to the mellow ballad.

There’s little information out there about Watts, other than his real name, Jacob Watts, and origins, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A Genius profile for Jacob Watts lists his songwriting credits: He’s got a song called “Talk About It,” another called “Right, Alright,” and a collaboration with Adam Agin titled “Quicksand Arms.” Whatever he’s been up to since 2018, it looks like he may intend to make a comeback this year, and judging from his scant discography, he’s got the chops to craft a solid career if he can turn up the consistency of his releases.

Khalid, meanwhile, plans to follow up Free Spirit this year as well, according to what he told a fan on Twitter in September.

Listen to Watts’ “Feels” featuring Khalid above.