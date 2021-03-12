Nearly five years ago, Nick Jonas unleashed his third album, Last Year Was Complicated. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard album charts and spawned one of his most successful tracks, “Close” with Tove Lo, which peaked at No. 14 on the singles chart and served as the third top-20 hit of his career. Despite the success, Nick would take a break from his solo career and spend the next few years a coach on The Voice and making a Jonas Brothers comeback with his siblings Kevin and Joe. Now, Nick is back, and on Friday he’ll release his fourth album, Spaceman.

Its arrival is preceded by a new video for the album’s title track. For it, the singer finds himself on a foreign planet as he desperately attempts to return home. Nick runs across the unfamiliar terrain while passionately singing the lyrics from “Spaceman:” “I’m tryna get home, I’m a spaceman.” The visual also features an appearance from his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in the form of a hologram.

The visual arrives after Nick hosted and performed on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live where he sang “Spaceman” and debuted his “This Is Heaven” single.

You can watch the video above.

Spaceman is out 03/12 via Island. Pre-order it here.