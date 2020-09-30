The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2020

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hadn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of September below.

Rex Orange County — Bcos U Will Never B Free (Reissue) Rex Orange County has been at it for half a decade now, and he decided to celebrate by re-releasing his debut album, 2015’s Bcos U Will Never B Free. He reflected on the release, saying, “I remember being 16, midway through my final years of school and feeling like I had a lot I wanted to say. I didn’t have a strong intention with the release of Bcos U Will Never B Free, I just felt determined to make something and put it out into the world. But with it came the idea and belief to pursue music as a career. I could have never predicted that I’d end up playing some of those songs to the people in all the places I’ve toured since. And I feel so lucky to still be making music 5 years on.” Get it here. Yusuf / Cat Stevens — Tea For The Tillerman 2 Tea For The Tillerman was a big one for Yusuf (the artist also known as Cat Stevens), and now, 50 years later, he has decided to revisit it. His latest is Tea For The Tillerman 2, his 2020 re-imagining of the album that features the exact same songs performed very differently. Get it here.

The Rolling Stones — Goats Head Soup (Reissue) The Rolling Stones have some classics (duh), and now a highlight, 1973’s Goats Head Soup, is available in multiple new re-released editions. The vinyl version comes with ten bonus tracks, including alternate versions, outtakes, and three songs that were previously unheard, including the Jimmy Page-featuring “Scarlet.” Get it here. PJ Harvey — To Bring You My Love (Reissue) and To Bring You My Love — Demos PJ Harvey has become a staple of the Uproxx vinyl round-up in recent months, and she’s back with another reissue for September. This time, it’s Harvey’s third album, To Bring You My Love, and an accompanying demos collection, the latter of which includes previously unreleased recordings. Get To Bring You My Love here. Get To Bring You My Love — Demos here.

The Bicycle Thief — You Come And Go Like A Pop Song (Reissue) The LA alt-rockers received a ton of acclaim for their 1999 album You Come And Go Like A Pop Song, and it was re-released on the 21st of the month, in honor of its 21st anniversary. The release comes with a bonus 7-inch yellow vinyl that contains two songs from the 2001 Artemis Records reissue of the album, as well as a digital download card that offers access to 24 rarities that have never been released before. Get it here. Ghostface Killah — Fishscale (Reissue) The Wu-Tang Clan member’s acclaimed 2006 album just got a slick reissue via Vinyl Me, Please. The release was the site’s hip-hop record of the month, and this edition is pressed on gold and black vinyl and comes with an exclusive stencil. Get it here.

L7 — Smell The Magic: 30th Anniversary Edition L7 was a pioneering underground rock act of the ’90s, and Smell The Magic was a defining effort. Thus, it’s getting a 30th-anniversary edition via Sub Pop that’s pressed on clear vinyl with orange, blue, and gray accents. This release was also remastered, so this classic album will sound as good as it ever has before. Get it here. Dear Nora — Three States: Rarities 1997-2007 (Reissue) This collection of Katy Davidson tracks has been out of print for some time, but now it’s back as a 3-LP vinyl box set, of which only 500 copies will be released. It includes a previously unreleased bonus track, “Time Is Now (Autumn Version),” of which Davidson says, “‘Time Is Now’ is a song that tells a timeless story from a zoomed-out perspective. The narrator has come to a deeper understanding by taking life lessons into account from a distance. But it’s also zoomed-in. It’s a meditation on the exact present moment, which is constantly arriving and leaving, elusive, but something that we pursue as if it’s the holy grail.” Get it here.