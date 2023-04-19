Billy Idol made history earlier this month by becoming the first to play a show at the Hoover Dam, which separates Nevada and Arizona — and is typically reserved for class field trips (and that Vegas Vacation scene). Idol’s show, held on April 8, was kept to a small crowd, with just 250 attendees.

Throughout the set, Idol played the classics like “Eyes Without A Face,” “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” and more. Adding to the exclusivity of the show, he was also joined by a lineup of special guests, including Alison Mosshart of The Kills, Steve Jones from the Sex Pistols, and No Doubt’s Tony Kanal.

The Hoover Dam stop was made between Idol’s current North American tour that continues until October. Along with the unique pop-up venue, Idol will be returning to a regular Nevada-style stage as he plays a five-night residency at The Cosmopolitan. A complete list of dates and more information can be found on his website.

The performance has been recorded for a concert film coming later this year and is produced by Lastman Media, according to NME. More details about a theatrical release will be coming soon.

For now, he has shared a teaser of the show, titled Billy Idol: Live At The Hoover Dam, that includes a snippet of his “Cradle Of Love” performance.

“I’ve played a few gigs in my time,” he jokes. “But not anything quite like this.”

Check out the clip above.