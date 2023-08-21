Over the weekend, Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff married actress Margaret Qualley in an intimate wedding. Although the band’s fans were obviously not invited to attend the ceremony, there is one special day they hold dear: when The Bleachers performed at Radio City Music Hall.

The Bleachers have announced that on Friday, August 25, they’ll release an album containing that show. Antonoff took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news, writing, “On July 26, 2022, we played one of our best shows for a sold-out crowd at Radio City. That night meant so much to us that we turned it into a live album. This album is the document of the wild and intense tour behind ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.'”

Fans replied to Antonoff’s post with their own recounts of the night. “My very first Bleachers show. Unable to put into words how it felt. Something shifted in me that day, and now I can listen to it forever and ever, every day,” wrote one.

“This day healed me. Every chance to be in a bleachers room with my Bleachers people. So excited to have this forever. Love you so much,” said another.

“Can’t believe I get to relive the best day ever all over again. Thank you, thank you, I love you 🍅🫶,” chimed in yet another.

View the full tracklist below.

1. “91”

2. “Mickey Mantle”

3. “Wild Heart”

4. “How Dare You Want More”

5. “Big Life”

6. “I Miss Those Days”

7. “Everybody Lost Somebody”

8. “Good Morning”

9. “Heroes”

10. “Chinatown (Feat. Bruce Springsteen)”

11. “Don’t Go Dark”

12. “Juno Interlude”

13. “Rollercoaster”

14. “Let’s Get Married”

15. “The Whole Of The Moon”

16. “Wild Heart Reprise”

17. “45”

18. “Mystery”

19. “I Wanna Get Better”

20. “Don’t Take The Money”

21. “Stop Making This Hurt”

Live At Radio City Music Hall is out 8/25 via RCA. Find more information here.