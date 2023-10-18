At long last, Blink-182‘s new album, One More Time arrives this week. The album features the band’s classic line-up — Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge, and Travis Barker — reuniting for the first time since the 2011 album, Neighborhoods. Ahead of One More Time, Blink-182 has shared several songs from the album, including “Edging,” “Dance With Me,” and “Fell In Love.” Today (October 18), the band has given us one more taste of the album before its release.

On their latest single, “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got,” the band reflects on their temporary disbandment and the healing reunion that brought them together again.

“One phone call wiped out a year / Like waves swept under the pier / Long weeks of impending doom / Stuck in life’s waiting room / Always so close to goodbye / Pushed so far over the line,” sings Hoppus on the song’s opening verse.

In addition to dropping a new song, Blink-182 finally revealed the album cover for One More Time. Over the past few weeks, the band had shared the pre-sale information, along with a placeholder cover which cleverly reads, “THIS IS NOT THE ALBUM COVER.”

You can listen to “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got” above and see the One More Time artwork below.

One More Time is out 10/20 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.