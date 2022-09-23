Indie

Blood Orange Performs ‘Wish’ In A Transfixing ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

Dev Hynes is back in the spotlight as Blood Orange. Four Songs, his self-explanatorily titled EP, released last week as his first solo Blood Orange project since 2019’s Angel’s Pulse. The elastic artist performed one of the four tracks, “Wish,” on Thursday night’s (September 22) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Under moody red lighting, Blood Orange showcased his chops as a multi-instrumentalist and dreamy vocalist with support from his band and backup singers. “And you wish it all, wish it all went away,” he sang between turns on the keyboard and guitar.

Blood Orange’s intimate Fallon performance came two days after he wrapped his 15-date stint as an opener on Harry StylesLove On Tour residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City from August 20 to September 21. Prior to that, Blood Orange staged a surprise headlining show at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn — his first such performance in three years — on August 12.

Four Songs was first teased through the release of single “Jesus Freak Lighter” on September 8. The other two tracks on the project are “Something You Know” and “Relax & Run” featuring Erika de Casier & Eva Tolkin. The EP marks Blood Orange’s first release since signing to RCA.

Watch Blood Orange’s “Wish” performance above.

