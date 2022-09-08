Blood Orange, real name Devonté Hynes, is always busy — whether he’s opening up for Harry Styles or helping Turnstile make a solid record. Today he announced Four Songs, a new EP coming next week, and is teasing it with the single “Jesus Freak Lighter.” It’s his first new music as Blood Orange since 2019.

“Jesus Freak Lighter” sticks to Hynes’ usual dreamy sound. His vocals are soft against thoughtful guitar chords and soaring synths. At two and a half minutes, it serves as an oasis, a warm, safe spot detached from reality. The song will be the opener of Four Songs and will certainly be a welcoming introduction into the rest of the EP.

Last year, Hynes teamed up with Robyn, Mapei, and Neneh Cherry to produce their track “Buffalo Stance,” a reimagination of the lattermost’s 1988 single. It came with a video in which actor Indya Moore is joined by a group of dancers as they move freely throughout every corner of the house. By way of make-up, fashion, and hairstyling, these dancers define gender norms, expressing themselves unabashedly.

Check out the Four Songs artwork and tracklist below. Listen to “Jesus Freak Lighter” above.

1. “Jesus Freak Lighter”

2. “Something You Know”

3. “Wish”

4. “Relax & Run”

Four Songs is out 9/16. Pre-order it here.