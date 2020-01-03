Since 2018, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has been partnering with Minnesota-based performance group TU Dance for Come Through, a collaborative show that features dancing and original music. The show had some tour dates coming up, but now Bon Iver has said on their Twitter account that all upcoming performance have been canceled “due to circumstances outside our control.”

Bon Iver wrote in a pair of tweets, “Due to circumstances outside our control, all upcoming performances of Come Through have been cancelled. These decisions are never taken lightly by the Bon Iver team; our deepest apologies to fans who’ll miss out on these performances. Bon Iver will be back to your area soon. All tickets for these shows will be refunded at point of purchase and these performances will not be rescheduled.” The group later clarified, “This cancellation only affects the Come Through shows originally scheduled in Houston, Nashville, and New Orleans at the end of February. All other remaining Bon Iver tour dates are still scheduled as planned.”

The group did not give more specific reasons for why the performances have been canceled, but this news comes shortly after dancer and choreographer Uri Sands stepped down as co-artistic director of TU Dance following allegations of sexual harassment of a former employee. A press release from TU Dance said, “We believe Mr. Sands’ resignation will help TU Dance move forward in providing a safe and healthy environment for all.” It is not clear if the cancellations are connected to Sands stepping down.