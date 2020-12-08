Bon Iver have spent much of 2020 fighting for the greater good. In recent months, vocalist Justin Vernon has donated audio equipment to Black Lives Matter protests and has worked to get people to the polls with his initiative “For Wisconsin.” Now, they’ve committed to making their charitable actions more permanent. The band announced they will donate five percent of their annual royalties to a charity fighting against gender inequality and violence.
In an announcement, Bon Iver said that a portion of their royalties will benefit Vernon’s non-profit 2 A Billion. The organization aims to raise support, awareness, and person-to-person connections in an effort to end gender inequality, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.
“We are committing 5% of our publishing royalties annually in order to continue supporting past 2 A Billion partners. On tour, we’ve been humbled by our partners’ work towards bringing gender equity center stage and addressing issues of domestic and sexual violence. That work must continue, even once the show is over. […] Consequently, we hope such commitments move other artists, labels, PROs, agencies, industries, and corporations to support the causes most important to them and their communities. It is time for those with ample privilege and large platforms to amplify marginalized voices, speak up for disenfranchised communities, and give back to those working on the front lines of our country’s greatest challenges. If you have more than enough, please give something. As we all face so many grave issues in our world, we can achieve something good by coming together.”