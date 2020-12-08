Bon Iver have spent much of 2020 fighting for the greater good. In recent months, vocalist Justin Vernon has donated audio equipment to Black Lives Matter protests and has worked to get people to the polls with his initiative “For Wisconsin.” Now, they’ve committed to making their charitable actions more permanent. The band announced they will donate five percent of their annual royalties to a charity fighting against gender inequality and violence.

In an announcement, Bon Iver said that a portion of their royalties will benefit Vernon’s non-profit 2 A Billion. The organization aims to raise support, awareness, and person-to-person connections in an effort to end gender inequality, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.