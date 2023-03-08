Ahead of his new album, Oh Me Oh My, Lonnie Holley has shared a special new song with Bon Iver. On “Kindness Will Follow Your Tears,” Holley and Bon Iver vocalist Justin Vernon sing of the woes of getting older, remembering the words of those who raised them. But all-in-all, they maintain a sense of hope.

“Greatness come in the morning / Kindness will follow your tears / Greatness will come in the morning / And kindness will follow your tears / And dry them up / Down through the years,” Holley chants, over a Bon Iver-produced instrumental, with Vernon’s background vocals garnishing the track.

In the song’s accompanying visual, Holley is seen embracing art in a multitude of forms, including sculpture and portrait. He is also seen painting a picture of his own on a large block of canvas.

Holley primarily lives as an artist who works in a multitude of mediums. In an interview with Americana Highways, Holley explained how he maintains his momentum to create both music and artwork.

“The Spirit gave me the power to do all this,” he said. “I got my relatives’ mojo workin’ in me.”

You can check out the video for “Kindness Will Follow Your Tears” above.

Oh Me Oh My is out 3/10 via Jagjaguwar. Find more information here.