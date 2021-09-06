In some ways, music is all about breaking rules. This weekend, though, it was proven that some rules just have to be followed: Dave Grohl popped up as a surprise guest during Guns N’ Roses’ performance at California’s BottleRock Napa Valley festival, but they had their sound cut midway through the September 4 performance due to a curfew.

As part of their encore, Guns N’ Roses brought the Foo Fighters leader on stage to join them for “Paradise City,” but because of the festival’s strict 10 p.m. curfew (due to it being held in a residential area), the plug was pulled at that time (as Billboard reports). Even though the speakers were turned off (at about 3:05 into the video below), Grohl and the band continued playing the song, getting an assist from the crowd who sang along with them.

Meanwhile, Grohl was recently part of another significant on-stage meet-up, as viral drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell joined Foo Fighters on stage a couple weeks ago to perform “Everlong” with the band. Meanwhile, Grohl was also a collaborator on Halsey’s new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, as he played drums on “Honey.”

Watch Grohl and Guns N’ Roses perform “Paradise City” above.