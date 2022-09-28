Earlier this month, Lucy Dacus kicked off her 2022 Home Video Tour, that sees Dacus supporting her latest album throughout North America. Now to add a little extra spice into the tour possibilities, Dacus has officially released covers of Carole King’s 1972 classics “It’s Too Late” and “Home Again.”

The two songs originally appeared on an additional 7-inch record as part of Third Man Records’ Carole King Vault Package which came out earlier this year. One of the most commercially successful albums of all time, Carole King’s Tapestry won the 1972 Grammy Album of The Year and has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. On “It’s Too Late,” Dacus matches King’s elegance in a decidedly modern way. The drum beat breathes new life into the timeless tune and Dacus’ vocals are crisp, bold, and always humble.

“When I listened to Tapestry from my mom’s CD collection, I was young enough that it didn’t register as good or bad – it just defined what music sounded like to me, and it’s still a foundation of how I understand songwriting,” Dacus, who also recently covered Cher’s “Believe,” told The Guardian last year. “She’s clever in the good way – queen of internal rhyme – and I love how her melodies reinforce the tone of the lyrics. She keeps it simple, but that’s what makes it universal. “When I was asked to cover a couple of her songs, it was a no brainer. Her work feels like a part of my DNA and I’m grateful for it.”

Listen to Lucy Dacus’ cover of “It’s Too Late” by Carole King above and “Home Again” below.