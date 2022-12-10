brandon-flowers-the-killers-getty-full.jpg
Brandon Flowers Got Angel Olsen’s ‘Blessing’ To Duet ‘Like I Used To’ At Sharon Van Etten’s Australia Gig

Last night, at Sharon Van Etten’s concert in Melbourne, she was joined by a famous lead singer — who just also happens to be touring in Australia with his band. The Killers’ Brandon Flowers appeared at Sharon’s show to perform a duet of “Like I Used To.” While Angel Olsen traditionally tackled the part of the song, Flowers got his flowers by doing a fantastic job. In general, the two musicians just jammed out — and the fans who attended the gig loved it.

“Had such an amazing 2nd show tonight here in Melbourne and the epic Northcote Theatre,” Van Etten posted on Twitter. “Thank you, @BrandonFlowers for being such a sincere , humble , beautiful person. Loved singing with you – and @AngelOlsen gave her blessing. Hope to do it again sometime. X”

The Melbourne surprise marked Van Etten’s second night at the Northcote Theatre. Tomorrow night, she takes the stage at the Meredith Festival before heading to New Zealand for shows in Auckland and Wellington.

As for Flowers, The Killers will continue their Australian run in cities like Sydney and Melbourne until mid-December. The band is then set to return to Las Vegas for a sold-out New Year’s Eve show at The Cosmopolitan. Oh, and because they never slow down, fans can also catch them on a US tour again next spring. More information is available here.

