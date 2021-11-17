Arguably the wildest music story of the weekend came out of Daytona Beach, Florida, site of the city’s Rockville Festival. Cover band Brass Against took the stage for a set, but at one point their lead vocalist, Sopha Urista, decided to create her own unique festival moment, namely urinating on a man on stage. Yes, you read that correctly. Mid-performance, Urista was plagued with the extreme urge to use the bathroom and decided that the face of a man in the crowd would be her best bet.

rockville is really crazy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6ekkc0XahC — jayde 🅴 (@jaydetbh) November 12, 2021

“Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma piss in this motherf*cker’s mouth,” she said. “I gotta pee and I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.” She stuck to her word and relieved herself on the man. But now she’s apologizing for the bizarre moment.

“Hey everyone. I want to speak to my performance at Rockville metal festival in Daytona,” Urista wrote in a message on Twitter. “I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far.” She added, “I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them.”

She concluded, “I am not a shock artist. I always want to put the music first. I’m grateful for all of your continued love and support.”

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

