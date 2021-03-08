Brittany Howard’s latest album, Jaime, came out in late 2019. That’s a good while ago, but Howard is such a captivating live performer that she doesn’t need a fresh new album to find her way into some sort of lauded performance slot. Over the past few months, she’s popped up on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, The Late Show, a virtual holiday benefit, and a Super Bowl after party concert. Now she’s back again and this time, it’s for a cover of Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher,” which is out today as an Amazon Original.

The band and I had so much fun performing Jackie Wilson’s song, “Higher And Higher” at shows last year that we decided to record a version of it for an @AmazonMusic Originals release! #AmazonOriginal https://t.co/UyjG3gvKjy pic.twitter.com/SSsG7Q1iJM — Brittany Howard (@blkfootwhtfoot) March 8, 2021

The song seems to be a favorite for Howard. She has performed it multiple times over the years, like when she sang it on Jools’ Annual Hootenanny in late 2019. It’s also a staple of her listening diet, as she indicated in a 2019 interview.

In other Howard news, she is up for a ton of Grammy Awards this weekend thanks to Jaime. She’s one of this year’s most-nominated artists as she and her work are nominated for Best Rock Performance; Best Rock Song; Best Alternative Music Album; Best R&B Performance; Best American Roots Performance; and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Listen to Howard’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher” cover below.