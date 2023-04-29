Bruce Springsteen‘s concert at Barcelona’s Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys had some very special surprise guests. Most notably, Michelle Obama joined The Boss on stage as she sung along with him for “Glory Days.” Michelle was also joined by actress Kate Capshaw for background vocals. (Steven Spielberg is married to her.)

The ladies even got their own microphone and some tambourine, as they jammed out to the nostalgic track, while the rest of the E Street Band played. Fans are loving the energy, with one writing, “Michelle Obama on the stage with Bruce Springsteen in Barcelona, because in the end it’s Springsteen’s world and we’re just guests.”

Bruce Springsteen feat. Michelle Obamapic.twitter.com/XF7fsozapY — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 28, 2023

According to Reuters, Springsteen had gone out to dinner with Barack and Michelle Obama and Spielberg, giving the husbands a treat as well. One of the restaurant employees shared a pic of them all together with the caption, “the pleasure this job brings you!”

Barack and The Boss! Ex President and wife Michelle are seen out about in Barcelona with Bruce Springsteen and Steven Spielberg ahead of singer's Olympic Stadium concert.

📸Daily Mail #brucespringsteen #springsteen #BarackObama #MichelleObama #StevenSpielberg pic.twitter.com/f7wwSKfyXW — PinkCadillac (@BSPinkCadillac) April 28, 2023

However, their relationship with Springsteen goes even further back than that. Barack did a Renegades: Born In The USA podcast with the musician throughout early 2021, given they had been friends already before recording. Spielberg and Capshaw had also attended Springsteen’s shows in the past, including one that was held in Dublin in 2012, according to Alamy.

Check out the clip of Michelle Obama and Kate Capshaw performing with Bruce Springsteen above.