bruce springsteen
Getty Image
Indie

Bruce Springsteen Surprised His Barcelona Concert By Bringing Michelle Obama Out For ‘Glory Days’

Bruce Springsteen‘s concert at Barcelona’s Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys had some very special surprise guests. Most notably, Michelle Obama joined The Boss on stage as she sung along with him for “Glory Days.” Michelle was also joined by actress Kate Capshaw for background vocals. (Steven Spielberg is married to her.)

The ladies even got their own microphone and some tambourine, as they jammed out to the nostalgic track, while the rest of the E Street Band played. Fans are loving the energy, with one writing, “Michelle Obama on the stage with Bruce Springsteen in Barcelona, because in the end it’s Springsteen’s world and we’re just guests.”

According to Reuters, Springsteen had gone out to dinner with Barack and Michelle Obama and Spielberg, giving the husbands a treat as well. One of the restaurant employees shared a pic of them all together with the caption, “the pleasure this job brings you!”

However, their relationship with Springsteen goes even further back than that. Barack did a Renegades: Born In The USA podcast with the musician throughout early 2021, given they had been friends already before recording. Spielberg and Capshaw had also attended Springsteen’s shows in the past, including one that was held in Dublin in 2012, according to Alamy.

Check out the clip of Michelle Obama and Kate Capshaw performing with Bruce Springsteen above.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×