Bruce Springsteen is making the most of his The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon residency. The Boss dropped his covers album, Only The Strong Survive, last Friday (November 11). He brought “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” a Frank Wilson cover, to life with his E Street Band during Monday’s (November 14) show. Springsteen followed that up with a 20-person band backing him for Tuesday’s performance of “Turn Back The Hands Of Time” and last night’s (November 16) silky-smooth rendition of “Nightshift.”

Just like for “Turn Back The Hands Of Time,” the stage was full behind Springsteen. But his distinctively soothing voice stole the limelight. “Marvin, he was a friend of mine,” Springsteen softly sang to open the song. “And he could sing his song, his heart in every line / Marvin sang of the joy and pain / He opened up our minds, I still can hear him say / Oh, talk to me, so you can see what’s going on.'” And Springsteen’s delivery could have fooled anyone that he was singing from personal experience, not covering a 1985 Commodores classic.

Springsteen will again appear on The Tonight Show‘s Thanksgiving episode next Thursday, November 24.

It also was announced yesterday that Springsteen’s two-plus-hour Halloween sit-down interview with SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show will air in its entirety on HBO on November 27, then be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer here.

And watch the 20-time Grammy winner deliver “Nightshift” above.