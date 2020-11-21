Back in March, Car Seat Headrest vocalist Will Toledo appeared in an apocalyptic gas mask attached with two floppy ears and debuted new music. The band had just announced their latest LP Making A Door Less Open, which arrived back in May. Though the album has been out for several months, Car Seat Headrest has yet to do any late-night TV performances of their new songs — until now.

Car Seat Headrest brought their driving track “Can’t Cool Me Down” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! with an at-home performance. With a haphazard setup, the full band managed to squeeze themselves into one tiny room, gear and all, will Toledo singing from a cramped closet.

Ahead of their Tonight Show appearance, Toledo told the New York Times that his gas mask persona was actually envisioned well before the pandemic. “It was supposed to be sort of an exotic alternative to reality — like a challenge, I guess, to normal life,” Toledo said. “And now it just feels a lot more pointed in a way that I wasn’t planning on and don’t really take any pleasure in.”

Watch Car Seat Headrest perform “Can’t Cool Me Down” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! above.

Making A Door Less Open is out now via Matador.